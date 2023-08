The Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce is holding two more Cruise Nights this season.

Head to downtown Plainfield along Lockport Street from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evenings, Aug. 15 and 22, to check out the classic cars.

The farmers market runs through Sept. 10. The market, which features fresh produce and many other items, is set up in the Plainfield library parking lot, 15025 S. Illinois St., between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sundays.