Joliet Slammers offer taco specials, costume contests in final home games

The Joliet Slammers begin their stretch of final nine home games of the season at Duly Health and Care Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, 6:35 p.m.- A celebration of the 815 area code. It’s a $2 Tuesday presented by BibiBop Asian Grill. Tickets are only $2 when purchased by Monday and only $3 on the day of the game. Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases.

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 6:35 p.m.-Spikes and JL Birthday Party. Get a loaded ticket for $12 which includes a ticket to the game and two domestic draft beers. The first 100 kids 12 and younger will receive a growth chart courtesy of Trinity Christian College. Kids can run the bases after the game.

Thursday, Aug. 17, 6:35 p.m-Rock ‘n’ Roll Night and Thirsty Thursday presented by Michelob Ultra. Hear all your favorite music all night long, enjoy $4 beers, and after the game all kids can run the bases.

Friday, Aug. 18, 6:35 p.m - It is a double night of fun- Fireworks Friday presented by Duly Health and Care, and it’s also Irish Night, so dress up for a chance to win our Best Dressed contest. Visit the Ole Smoky stand to get your order of corned beef nachos with fried potatoes instead of chips. A limited number of Guinness will also be available.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 6:05 p.m.-Wands at the ready for Harry Potter Night. It’s also a Slammin’ Saturday presented by Modelo with $2 tacos and $5 margaritas. Fans can participate in a horcrux hunt and come dressed as their favorite Harry Potter character for a chance to win prizes. Stick around after the game for a fireworks show Fred and George would be proud of.

Sunday, Aug. 20, 1:05 p.m.-Join us as we celebrate the music of Weird Al Yankovic. It’s a Family Funday Sunday presented by Fun Time Services. There will be a free bounce house for kids during the game and kids can run the bases and get autographs from the team after the game.

Friday, Sept. 1, 6:35 p.m.-It’s another Friday spectacular - this time a four-bagger. Oktoberfest presented by Sam Adams, Halloween Night, our final Fireworks Friday presented by Duly Health and Care of the season, and a Kids Candy Run. The first 500 fans will receive a drawstring backpack courtesy of American Family Insurance Agent Nick Diorio. Before the fireworks, kids 12 and younger can participate in a post game candy run presented by Ferrara Candy. Fans who dress up in costume will be eligible to win prizes.

Saturday, Sept. 2, 6:05 p.m. -The Slammers will honor all past and present military at Military Appreciation Night presented by Duly Health and Care. All military members receive a free ticket to the game. Enjoy our Slammin’ Saturday presented by Modelo with $2 tacos and $5 margaritas. During the game, a silent auction will be held for the 2023 military jerseys presented by Duly Health and Care with proceeds to be donated to the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Squad. Come on out to honor those who have served our great country.

Sunday, Sept. 3, 6:05 p.m. -It’s the final home game of the season and a Family Funday Sunday presented by Fun Time Services. As part of our Fan Appreciation Night, it’s also a Baseball For A Buck Night with tickets just $1 and fans will have the chance to win prizes all night as part of the 9 Innings of Winning raffle. Stick around for post game fireworks, kids run the bases, and full team autographs.

The Slammers play at Duly Health and Care Field, 1 Mayor Art Schultz Drive, Joliet. To get tickets, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287.