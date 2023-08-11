Will, Grundy leaders weigh in on gun ban ruling

The state law banning semiautomatic weapons stays in place for now while local opinion on its value is divided.

The Illinois Supreme Court decision itself was divided 4-3 with Judge Mary Kay O’Brien, a former Democratic state legislator from Grundy County, writing a dissenting opinion.

Illinois lawmakers approved the ban in the wake of last year’s mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. Gov. JB Pritzker quickly signed the measure into law in January, prompting various legal challenges in the state and at the federal level.

The court ruling on Friday resurrected opposite sides of the argument whether the state has the authority to ban semiautomatic weapons and whether people should have access to assault weapons in the first place.

New Lenox Mayor Tim Baldermann, a former police chief, described the ban as futile in a state that he says is becoming increasingly lax in enforcing the law and punishing those who violate it.

“To me, this isn’t about assault weapons,” Baldermann said. “To me, this is about the effectiveness of the laws that we are passing.”

The main impact of the weapons ban will be on law-abiding Illinoisans who own guns, he said.

“It’s all show until we start enforcing the law,” Baldermann said. “Clearly, the state is not interested in enforcing the laws on the books. Clearly, the state is not punishing people who commit crimes.”

Rev. Herbert Brooks Jr., a former member of the Will County Board and pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Joliet, agreed that criminals will get their hands on assault weapons even with the ban in place.

But he supports the ban.

“I think you have to start somewhere,” Brooks said.

While it may be difficult to gauge, Brooks said he believes the ban could have some impact in saving lives. And, he believes the weapons should be outlawed.

“I never did understand why people need these weapons,” Brooks said. “I don’t think assault weapons should be on the streets of Joliet or any big city.”

Most local officials called for comment on the supreme court ruling did not respond.

A spokeswoman for Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said he would not be available.

A spokeswoman for Will County Sheriff Mike Kelley did not respond to requests for comment.

But Kelley in January issued a letter saying the ban “may infringe on the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens, and that this bill disarms those law-abiding citizens that I have been sworn to protect.”

Kelley then also said his office had been inundated with questions about the ban and said he looked for clarification that would come from a challenge in court.

The state supreme court ruling is not likely to settle the matter yet.

More legal challenges on the federal level are expected to take the matter eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Today’s ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court wasn’t really a surprise to anyone,” state Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said in a statement. The final decision regarding the constitutionality of this law will be ultimately decided in our federal courts.”

The Fraternal Order of Police, the union representing local police officers in Illinois, also said it expected the matter to go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the meantime, the FOP statement was clear that it opposed the state court’s ruling.

“We are optimistic that the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down this law and keep police from becoming dreaded, gun-confiscating agents of the government,” the FOP said.