Lockport student chosen for state’s Girls Lead program

State Sen. Rachel Ventura took part in the Illinois Girls Lead program by welcoming Lockport student Sofia Reyes to shadow her for a day in early August.

The program was launched by Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton for girls in grades 5-12 who are interested in policy and government affairs.

The Illinois Girls Lead program is centered on imparting social and leadership skills, as well as aiming to open opportunities for career exploration and discussions around education pathways, according to a news release from Ventura’s office.

Reyes, a participant in the ninth-12th grade division, was matched with Ventura. Reyes is an incoming senior at Lockport Township High School, where she is involved in the varsity swim and water polo teams, National Honor Society, the Student Equity Action Committee, Student Leadership Group and more.

She recently attended the American Legion Auxiliary Illini Girls State conference at Eastern Illinois University, where she was elected president of the senate made up of her fellow students.

Reyes’ shadowing responsibilities will include at least three visits to Ventura’s office, followed by a policy paper on her issue of research. She intends to do her policy paper on SB2348, a bill that Ventura has introduced which would create 30 minutes of relaxation and downtime during the school day.

Reyes supports the legislation due to her own experiences at LTHS, which has a similar program already in place.