Lockport and Homer Glen get for $17 million for road, bridge projects

Lockport and Homer Glen are set to receive $17.1 million for improvements to local highways, bridges and roads.

The two neighboring communities will see more than nine infrastructure projects totaling more than $17.1 million over the next six years, according to a news release from state Sen. Michael E. Hastings.

A few of the projects that are scheduled to receive funding include:

More than $10 million in improvements to 151st Street from Cedar Road to Bell Road in Homer Glen

$1 million for a bridge replacement along Farrell Road and $2.1 million to replace the Smith Road Bridge in Lockport

“These investments generate thousands jobs every year,” Hastings said in the release. “Our communities play a pivotal role in growing our state’s economy. These vital improvements will further highlight one of the many reasons people should consider moving to Will County.”

These projects are part of the Illinois Department of Transportation’s latest multi-year plan under Rebuild Illinois, a $40 billion statewide investment in construction projects for the next six fiscal years.

The infrastructure program is an investment in all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

To find a full list of projects slated for the 19th Senate District, visit IDOT’s website.