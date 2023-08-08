Work on downtown Joliet water main project to begin Monday

Work on the Ottawa water main improvement project on Joliet Street and Ottawa Street between Jefferson and Jackson street in downtown Joliet will begin on Monday.

The work for this project will proceed in two phases, the city said in a new release.

The first phase consists of water main replacement on Ottawa Street with an anticipated completion date by Nov. 17. The second phase consists of water main replacement on Joliet Street and has an anticipated completion of Dec. 29.

The project will require significant traffic control to be installed for the duration of the project, according to the city’s release. Most of the work is planned for daylight hours and traffic will be able to travel through the construction zone, the city said.

However, full road closures and night work will be required periodically throughout the project. Detour routes will be posted.

The city said drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone.

Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cellphones or text.

For additional information regarding the City’s Water Main Rehabilitation Program, visit the website or contact the City of Joliet Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4220.