Will County legislator praises all-day kindergarten law

Children across Illinois soon will have access to full-day kindergarten, thanks to a legislation signed into law on Aug. 3.

“Early education is crucial to setting our children on a path to be academically successful,” said state Sen. Michael E. Hastings, D-Frankfort. “Our kindergarten classrooms help prepare children to develop social and emotional skills. I am pleased to see that all of our state’s children will have access to these educational opportunities.”

House Bill 2396 will provide full-day kindergarten options with developmentally appropriate play-based learning opportunities for families throughout the state.

Currently, it is optional for school districts to offer full-day kindergarten. This new law also will create the Full-Day Kindergarten Task Force to collect information and research regarding the current status of full-day kindergarten in Illinois and make recommendations to help with the implementation of this requirement to the State Board of Education.

Studies have found that children who enroll in early childhood education programs achieve more success at school and better career opportunities, according to a news release from Hastings office.

This requirement will be implemented starting the 2027-28 school year.

“This is a great opportunity to develop our children’s lifelong learning abilities,” Hastings said. “We need to continue to strive to ensure all students have the opportunity to be successful.”