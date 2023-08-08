Will County holds job fair, training workshops

The Workforce Services Division of Will County will host a job fair and host various other activities for job seekers this month.

The Lockport Township Job Fair is 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the Lockport Township Offices, 1463 Farrell Road, Lockport. Job seekers can register for the opportunity to meet employers and apply for positions online at https://form.jotform.com/232064215543145.

Training workshops on resume writing, interview tactics, networking strategies and Microsoft Office will be held throughout August in the Workforce Center of Will County offices at 2400 Glenwood Ave., Joliet.

The next upcoming activity is a resume workshop being held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Also Midland States Bank will present a workshop on identity theft from 2-3 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Workforce Center offices.

Will County residents also can visit the Workforce Center offices to pick up a “Job Fair In-A-Bag,” which contains job listings from Will County businesses and resources for job searching.

The center also has a Mobile Workforce Center that travels to various spots in the county, including visits on Aug. 23 to the Wilmington Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to noon and New Lenox Public Library from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Residents can visit www.jobs4people.org for more information on opportunities and events on the schedule.