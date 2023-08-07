Troy Township seniors seek donations for school supplies

The Troy Township Seniors are seeking donations of school supplies for area children.

The Troy Township Seniors is a group that regularly meets at the Troy Township Community Center. All donated supplies will be donated to the Salvation Army for distribution through the Joliet Corps, Troy Township said in a news release announcing the donation.

The following items are needed: backpacks, crayons, markers, pencils, erasers, notebooks & binders, calculators, and lunch bags, Troy Township said.

Drop off supplies before 10 a.m. Aug. 16 at the Troy Township Community Center located at 25448 W. Seil Road in Shorewood. The community center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Troy Township Seniors gather every Wednesday and Friday in the Community Center for friendship and fun as well as lunch, as a courtesy of the Meals on Wheels program.

For more information about the Troy Township Seniors program, visit troytownship.com/senior-activities or call Cindy at 815-744-1968.