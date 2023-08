Back-to-school haircuts and styling will be free on Aug. 14 at the Fusion Natural Hair & Braid Academy in downtown Joliet.

The academy at 18 Ohio St. will hold a Kidz, Kutz & Stlyez Event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The back-to-school event includes free haircuts, free lunch, and free school supplies while they last for kids ages 5 to 16.

Fusion Natural Hair & Braid Academy opened this spring and is owned by LeAnn Drake. Drake also has operate Luv’Le Style Salon in Romeoville since 2016.