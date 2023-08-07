‘Community Reunion’ planned for Joliet

An event billed as a community reunion will be held Aug. 26 in Joliet.

Free hot dogs, free school supplies, and information about community services will be among the features of the event at Varnado Park, located at the corner of McDonough and Water streets.

There also will be music and other performances along with vendors at the reunion, which runs from noon to 5 p.m.

“This is really going to bring us together in a family reunion way,” said Trista Graves Brown, co-founder of Speak Up.

Speak Up and the Will County Coalition are organizing the event open to all residents of Will County.

Brown said the purpose is to bring people together, especially with public officials who provide government services.

“What we try to do is bring public servants and the community together,” Brown said.

The Will County States Attorney’s Office, Joliet Fire Department and Joliet Public Library are a few of the local public service organizations that will be at the event.

The plan is to bring people and public agencies together in an informal setting, Brown said.

“We want them to let their hair down and meet the community,” she said. “It’s really about just bringing us together in a family reunion way.”