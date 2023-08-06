Will County marks National Health Center Week with special programs

The Will County Community Health Center will be celebrating National Health Center Week with a full schedule of events Monday through Friday, Aug, 7-11 that are open to the public.

Every August, the National Association of Community Health Centers sponsors National Health Center Week to celebrate and increase awareness of America’s 1,400 community health centers, the release announcing the event said.

The Will County Community Health Center, 1106 Neal Ave. in Joliet, will be holding the following programs this week,

Monday- The center will offer free HIV testing from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The All Our Kids Early Childhood Network staff will also have an informational table setup from 9 a.m. to noon. From 10 a.m. to noon a drag race car will be on display in the parking lot for visitors to see.

Tuesday - Staff members from the Well Woman program will have an informational table available from 9 a,.m. to noon. Additionally, the Community Health Center will offer free blood pressure checks during that time.

Wednesday - The Community Health Center will feature a dental education table and give away free oral health kits from 9 to 11 a.m.

Thursday - Partners from AETNA will have an informational table available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The All Our Kids Early Childhood Network will have an informational table between 1 and 3 p.m.

Friday - The center’s health insurance enrollment counselors will have an information table setup between noon and 3 p.m. The Community Health Center will also host a tree dedication ceremony at 10 a.m. to celebrate Dr. Daniel Gutierrez’s 57-years in medicine and dedicated service to the Will County Health Department.