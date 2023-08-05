Learn more about recycling at Will County, Troy Township seminar

Register now for Will County and Troy Township’s recycling seminar on Sept. 7 at the Troy Township Community Center.

The seminar will address the proper way to recycle a variety of items, including batteries, paint, batteries and household hazardous materials, according to a news release from Troy Township.

This is not a recycling event but a seminar about recycling, according to the township.

“Recycling infrastructure has been growing but not everything that is recyclable can be taken in the curbside bin,” according to the township. “Let’s sort out what goes where and why, along with how to handle the dangerous and toxic items in our homes.”

The recycling seminar will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Troy Township Community Center, located at 25448 Seil Road in Shorewood.

Registration deadline is Sept. 5. Contact Cindy at Cstasell@troytownship.com or by calling 815-744-1968.

For information about Troy Township visit troytownship.com or call Supervisor Joseph D. Baltz’s office at 815-744-1968. For information about recycling visit willcountygreen.com.