Will County residents can learn more about switching to solar

Will County has teamed up with other agencies to host a program providing information on the benefits of solar energy and how to utilize it.

The Solar Switch program, which includes two events in August, also will guide residents and small business owners in how to participate in group buy programs that reduce installation costs, according to a news release from County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant’s office.

“The program offers homeowners and small businesses an opportunity to learn what solar energy can do for their energy costs and access to an affordable group buy program to purchase solar assets,” the release said.

Agencies involved in the program are the Will County Land Use Department’s Resource Recovery and Energy Division, the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, and the Citizens Utility Board.

“Embracing renewable energy sources is not just a trend, it’s a crucial step towards building a sustainable future for our community,” Bertino-Tarrant said in the release.

Free Solar Power Hour events will provide information on solar technology, its environmental benefits, and the federal and local incentives that make it more accessible. Attendees can also learn more about group buy opportunities.

Two Solar Power Hour in-person events are scheduled:

• Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1501 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook

• Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. McDonald Farm, 10 S. 404 Knock Knolls Road, Naperville

A pre-recorded Solar Power Hour online can be viewed anytime at at any at https://solarswitch.com/en/willcounty/info/webinars.