Kidz Fest returns to Joliet for late summer celebration

Kidz Fest will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Joliet.

The annual event for kids activities and families is in its 19th year.

Activities are free and include pony rides, a petting zoo, magic shows and inflatables. More than 40 vendors will have activities and games at their booths.

Something new this year is a roller rink, inspired by the popularity of an artificial ice rink that was introduced last year at the Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade.

“We always trying to do something and something different,” said Priscilla Cordero, executive director of the Joliet City Center Partnership, which puts on the annual event with the help of funding from sponsoring organizations. “Thankfully, we were able to get additional sponsors.”

More than 40 vendors will be at Kidz Fest in downtown Joliet on Saturday. (Provided by Joliet City Center Partnership)

Old National Bank is the presenting sponsor and will have a booth located near the roller rink. Other sponsors include D’Arcy Buick GMC, Lewis University, Xfinity, Ascension Saint Joseph, Haunted Trails Joliet, Joliet Bank and Trust, and Midland States Bank.

The event also will include a drawing to win a ride to school on a fire truck.

The drawing will be open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade who live within Joliet city limits and attend a school within Joliet city limits. Parents can fill out entry forms during Kidz Fest at the Joliet City Center Partnership Info Booth.

For school-bound children, The Table, a Nazarene church in Joliet, will be back this year handing out backpacks with school supplies in them. The church is bringing 408 backpacks this year.

Food and beverages will be on sale during the event. The the City Center Partnership also encourages attendees to try out downtown area restaurants while they’re there.

The organization likes to promote downtown and its businesses during events.

Cordero said Kidz Fest goers are encouraged to come back downtown on Aug. 18 when businesses will have the first sidewalk sale in recent memory from noon to 7 p.m.

More information about Kidz Fest and other coming downtown events can be found on the City Center Partnership website, jolietdowntown.com.