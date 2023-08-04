Valley View extends deadline for early discount on student fees

Valley View School District is extending the deadline for the Student Fee Payment Early Bird Discount to Friday, Aug. 11.

The change is due to a delay in making student fees for the 2023-24 school year visible to parents and guardians in the Infinite Campus Parent Portal,

To receive the early bird discount, the following three tasks must be completed for each student by 4 p.m. on Aug. 11:

● Completion of online registration

● Proof of residency provided to VVSD

● Payment of fees

Student fees for the 2023-24 school year are posted and are now visible in the Infinite Campus Parent Portal. The first day of classes for VVSD students in grades kindergarten through 12th is Thursday, Aug. 17.

The first day of classes for early childhood students is Monday, Aug. 21.

The 2023-24 VVSD Back to School Book is at www.vvsd.org/BTS The Book includes registration information, dates for Meet & Greets, school supply list and a wealth of other information.