Vote for your favorite Joliet guitar

The Joliet City Center Partnership is urging the public to vote for their favorite painted guitar sculpture on display downtown.

The “Ready to Rock” summer street art exhibit, a display of 12 guitar sculptures painted by area artists and placed at various locations, has been up since early June but will be on display only through the summer.

CCP encourages people to go to the website readytorockjoliet.com, where they can get more information about the artists and the guitars while voting for their favorites.

The guitars have been getting attention, said CCP Executive Director Priscilla Cordero.

Downtown event goers pose for photos at the guitar sculptures, Cordero said. And, the QR Codes on the sculptures that can be scanned for information about the artists have had some heavy use.

“In the first two or three weeks, we had almost 1,300 scan the guitars,” Cordero said.

A painted guitar sculpture in the "Ready to Rock" street art exhibit stands outside Union Station in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

CCP hopes to see that kind of interest in the vote for favorite guitars as it tries to continue to build interest in the project leading up to an Oct. 4 auction.

The guitars will be auctioned off at the Rialto Square Theatre with proceeds to be used for future downtown art and beautification projects.

Organizers of the “Ready to Rock” street art exhibit are eying 2026, which is the 100th anniversary year for historic Route 66 that runs through downtown Joliet.

The CCP was joined by the city of Joliet and Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry in organizing the “Ready to Rock” exhibit.