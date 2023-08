A train crashed into a vehicle in Joliet, leading to the closure of a railroad crossing in the city’s east side, police said.

The wreck was announced at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday by the Joliet Police Department.

The roadway was reportedly closed in the 900 block of East Washington Street at the railroad crossing, police said.

Officers are on scene for a “train versus vehicle incident,” police said.

“There are no reported injuries. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area,” police said.