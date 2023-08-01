Plainfield gets funding from Illinois EPA to replace lead service lines

More than $437,000 in funding has been provided to Plainfield to replace lead service lines in the village.

The funding was announced on Friday by John Kim, director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

The $437,521 is provided through the state agency’s State Revolving Fund, according to a news release from the Illinois EPA. The fund provides low-interest loans for projects on drinking water, wastewater and storm water.

The $437,521 will take the form of principal forgiveness so Plainfield will not have to repay the money, according to the Illinois EPA.

Scott Threewitt, Plainfield’s public works director, said the replacement of the lead service lines in the village is part of a larger project to upgrade water services in the historically older part of the town.

“This is something we were looking forward to receiving and we were glad to see the EPA came through this week,” Threewitt said.

Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said he credits the village’s staff “first and foremost for putting us in a position where we’re eligible for this money.”

“We’re very fortunate. We have a growing community. We have a very competent staff,” Argoudelis said.

John Kim, Illinois Environmental Protection Agency Director, announced on Friday that Plainfield was provided $437,521 in funding from agency to replace lead service lines. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

In a statement, Kim said the majority of Plainfield’s lines were identified as copper rather than lead, which he said is “good news for this community.”

“Illinois EPA is pleased to see the village’s commitment to proactively remove lead service lines from community water supplies to ensure safe drinking water to its residents,” Kim said.

Plainfield expects to use the money to replace lead services lines along Bartlett Avenue, Evans, Amboy, and Center streets, according to the Illinois EPA.

Lead is a toxic metal that can accumulate in the body over time, Illinois EPA officials said. The chemical can enter drinking water when corrosion occurs in pipes or water fixtures.

Since 2017, the Illinois EPA has provided Lead Service Line Replacement principal forgiveness for projects directly related to activities that reduce or eliminate lead from potable water.