Plainfield Shorewood Chamber director marks decade of leadership

In her 10 years at the helm of the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce, Tasha Marsaglia has seen a tremendous growth to the area, but she contends, “we still have that small town feel.”

“You can walk the streets of downtown Plainfield and still feel like it’s a small town,” she added.

Marsaglia, who recently celebrated her 10-year anniversary with the chamber as its executive director, shared that initially she didn’t imagine that years later she would be in the same position.

But today, she feels differently.

“Why wouldn’t I be here?” she said. “We have such great things that go on in our community. There is a lot of moving parts. But that is one of the things that keeps me going. Every day is different.”

About half of the approximately 700 hundred members of the chamber are comprised of small businesses, many with less than five employees.

The goal of the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce is to give back to the community, host community events, inform members of local and state information, and educate them on how they can be more active in the community, Marsaglia said.

Although, she doesn’t receive “inside information” regarding new businesses coming into the area—that is something handled by the government entities in Shorewood and Plainfield— Marsaglia has witnessed substantial growth in the area.

There is a wide variety of new businesses opening on Route 59—both south in Shorewood and north toward Naperville, Marsaglia added.

She said, portions of Route 59 that had been open fields are now being developed and we are closing those gaps.

“Some are mom-and-pop businesses, but we also are getting chain restaurants, car dealerships, car washes, etc,” Marsaglia added.

The addition of Costco in Plainfield, she said, “is bringing more businesses to the area and connecting the communities together.”'

In addition to business growth, the region is gaining more residents. “We are still seeing new housing neighborhoods being built,” Marsaglia said.

With the addition of the Pace bus hub, more people are utilizing Plainfield as a home base to get to the City of Chicago, she added.

On of the most noteworthy developments to happen in her tenure was the merger between the Plainfield Chamber of Commerce with the Shorewood Chamber of Commerce in 2021—creating the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce.

Adam Underhill with Edward Jones in Shorewood was a member with the Shorewood Chamber of Commerce prior to the merger.

Now Underhill serves on the combined chamber board.

Underhill said, Marsaglia is “full of energy, full of excitement, she is detailed-oriented, a go-getter, someone who can get things done.”

In addition to planning future events, he said Marsaglia is also tasked with making sure the finances are organized, developing relationships in the community, making sure businesses have what they need in the community and serving as an advocate for them.

“It is not a job, where you can only focus on one area,” Underhill said. “It is a job where you can step in and wear multiple hats while running the chamber in an efficient positive way. It is truly one of the best chambers I have ever been affiliated with.”

The Plainfield Shorewood chamber staff is busy getting ready for the upcoming 2023 Shorewood Crossroads Festival—something it took over running when the two chambers merged.

“It is a great way to get businesses in both communities to come together,” Marsaglia said.

The three-day festival includes a carnival, beer tent, entertainment, food trucks, a car show, a parade and a bags tournament.

“It has turned into an end of year summer bash,” she said.

This event is quickly followed by Plainfield’s 2023 Healthy Driven PSACC Harvest 5k Run/Walk & Kidz Miler in September.

Coincidentally, it was the first event Marsaglia was involved with years ago as a volunteer with the chamber.

Looking ahead, Marsaglia hopes the chamber will get more involved in local schools and is currently working on a project with a local high school “so young people know about the opportunities in the community,” she said.

Being the local resource for local businesses is the mission to which Marsaglia is committed.

“We are going to continue to be that organization that can support local businesses and any of their needs,” she said.

If You Go:

2023 Shorewood Crossroads Festival Aug. 4 to 6

Cene’s Four Seasons

25520 W Seil Road, Shorewood

2023 Healthy Driven Plainfield Shorewood Harvest 5k-10k Run/Walk & Kids Miler

Sept. 24

8:30 a.m. Kidz Miler

9:15 a.m. for the 5K & 10K

Advance Online Registration is $35 (plus processing fee) ends Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.