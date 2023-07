Joliet schools schedule August open houses

School District 86 in Joliet has set back-to-school open houses for parents and students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.

The following is the schedule for August:

Culbertson, Aug. 14

3:30-5 p.m.

Cunningham, Aug. 15

Grades K-2, 4-5 p.m.

Grades 3-5, 5-6 p.m.

Eisenhower, Aug. 15

Grade 1, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Grades 2-5, 4:30-5:15p.m.

Farragut, Aug. 14

Kindergarten, 4 p.m.

Grades 1-5, 4:30 p.m.

Family Fun in the Park (All grades) 5- 6 p.m.

Forest Park, Aug. 24

6-7 p.m.

Jefferson, Aug. 14-15

Grades K-2, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Grades 3-5, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Keith, Aug. 14

4:30-6 p.m.

Marshall, Aug. 15

3:30-5 p.m.

Marycrest, Aug. 24

ABC, Life and Instructional Classes 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Pre-K Classes, 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Pershing, Aug. 15

Grades K-1, 4-5 p.m.

Grades 2-5, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Sanchez, Aug. 14

ABC Classrooms, 3-4 p.m.

Grades K-5, 4-5 p.m.

Sandburg, Aug. 14-15

Kindergarten, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Grades 1-5, 4:30-5:30p.m.

Singleton, Aug. 14-15

Grades K-1, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Grades 2-5, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Taft, Aug. 15

3:30-5 p.m.

Thigpen, Aug. 14

Grades K-1, 4-5 p.m.

Life & Instructional Classes, 4-5 p.m.

Grades 2 -5, 5:15-6:15p.m

Thompson, Aug. 14

4-5:30p.m.

Woodland, Aug. 15

4-5:30p.m.

Dirksen, Aug. 15

Grade 6, 4-5 p.m.

Grades 7,-8 5-6 p.m.

Gompers, Aug. 15

5-6 p.m.

Hufford, Aug. 23

5-6 p.m.

Washington

Aug. 22

Grades 6-7, 4:30-5:30 p.m

Aug. 23

Grade 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

September TBD Academy Open House