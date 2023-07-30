Two tornados confirmed in Will, Grundy counties

Two tornados started in Minooka on Friday night, causing damage there and in sections of Shorewood, Joliet and Channahon, the National Weather Service said.

An EF-1 tornado produced winds near 95 mph, strong enough to cause some structural damage to houses in Shorewood and snap trees, NWS said in a Sunday report on four confirmed tornados in sections of Will, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

The EF-1 tornado started in Minooka and continued into Joliet where it damaged trees on the north end of the Joliet Junior College campus, moved across the soccer fields at the Inwood Athletic Complex, and lifted off the ground near McDonough Street and Joyce Road, according to NWS.

The tornado started in a Minooka subdivision east of Hare Road and intensified to an EF-1 level as it crossed the DuPage River in Shorewood at River Crossing Park, where large trees were snapped and some damage was done to houses consistent with winds up to 95 mph, NWS said.

EF-1 tornadoes produce winds between 86 and 110 mph.

The tornado was one of two confirmed to have started in Minooka and ending in the Joliet area.

An EF-0 tornado, capable of producing winds from 65 mph to 85 mph, lifted off a portion of the roof on the Apostolic Church International Church on Church Street in Minooka.

That tornado moved east causing tree damage in Minooka and Channahon. The tornado uprooted several large trees outside the Crane Composites factory, located along U.S. 6 at the border of Channahon and Joliet, and may have lifted off the ground near the Des Plaines River, NWS said.

NWS said it also confirmed two tornadoes in Kankakee County: an EF-1 tornado in Momence and an EF-0 tornado that went into Bradley and a section of Kankakee.

Strong winds from the storms that arrived at about 11 p.m. caused damage beyond areas where tornadoes were confirmed.

The roof of a Frankfort fire station was damaged Friday night at a time when paramedics were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 45 in Green Garden Township that may have been related to the storm.

A pedestrian, Alexandria Jadron, 27, of Lockport, was struck by a car and killed in the accident, which state police noted occurred during what was reported as dark and stormy conditions.

NWS also said that power lines were knocked down in an area running south of New Lenox to the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet.

ComEd reported that an area from Joliet to University Park was among the heaviest hit by power outages.

A total of 124,000 customers throughout the ComEd system lost power in the storm. ComEd said 90% of them had power back by noon Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.