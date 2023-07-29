High winds damage roofs in Minooka, Frankfort

Storms with high winds that blew though the area late Friday night damaged the roofs of a church in Minooka and fire station in Frankfort.

But there were no confirmed reports of a tornado as of Saturday morning, said meteorologist Zachary Yack with the National Weather Service station in Romeoville.

Surveys will be done in Minooka, Momence and possibly Peotone on Saturday to determine if high winds in those areas developed into tornadoes, Yack said.

“We know there’s been several reports of some pretty gusty winds through the area,” Yack said.

An 81 mph wind gust was reported in Minooka, where the roof of a church was damaged, and there have been “multiple reports of tree damage” in Channahon, he said.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency was collecting reports of damage on Saturday morning.

The biggest impact may have been at Frankfort Fire Station No. 3, where the center section of a steel roof was torn off, said Will County EMA Director Allison Anderson.

“That’s the only one we know of with major damage,” Anderson said at 9:30 a.m.

There also were instances of power lines down across the county and power outages due to the storm.

ComEd on Saturday morning continued to work on outages in scattered areas of Will and Grundy counties.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.