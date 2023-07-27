2 people injured in I-355 crash in Will County

Two people have been taken to a hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer on Interstate 355 in Will County.

About 7 a.m. on Thursday, a white Camaro vehicle made a lane change on I-355 to the left and struck a silver Corvette, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

Both vehicles lost control and ended up striking other vehicles on the roadway, police said.

The Camaro struck a semitrailer while the Corvette struck a Mazda sedan, police said.

The Mazda then struck the front the semitrailer, causing it to strike the right guard rail, police said.

Two people who suffered injuries not considered life-threatening were taken to a hospital. Other people involved in the crash refused medical attention.