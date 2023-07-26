Joliet house fire under investigation

One person was taken to Silver Cross Hospital for smoke inhalation following a structure fire on Tuesday, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

The Joliet Fire Department said it responded to the 100 block of Arizona Avenue at 2 p.m. Tuesday, three minutes after receiving reports of a structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from a one-story, single family home and all residents were able to leave the building, the fire department said.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire, the fire department said.

Other crews “performed water supply, search, ventilation, salvage and overhaul, safety and support functions,” the fire department said.

Fire crews from stations 1, 3, and 4 responded to the scene. Firefighters brought the fire under control by 2:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

The fire is currently under investigation.