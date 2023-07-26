I-55 project will close lanes near Channahon

Interstate 55 lanes near Channahon will be closed during bridge inspections planned for Aug. 7 to 19.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that it will do a routine inspection of the I-55 bridges over the Des Plaines River near Channahon.

At least one lane will remain open in both directions during the inspections, which will be limited to certain hours of the day, according to IDOT.

Daily lane closures will start in the southbound lanes and are scheduled to continue until Aug. 14. Then northbound lanes will be reduced until inspections are completed.

“To minimize the impact to traffic, the southbound closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Thursday and Saturdays, if necessary,” according to IDOT in a news release. “The northbound closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

IDOT encouraged motorists to consider alternate routes during lane closures. Motorists should expect delays and allow extra time when traveling through the inspection zone.

“Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment,” according to IDOT.