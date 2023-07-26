Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood holds open house

The Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood will have an open house on Saturday, providing information about the cemetery and veterans services.

“Everybody and anybody can come. The more the merrier,” cemetery Director Quincy McCall said.

The event runs from 10:30 to 1:30 p.m. with the open house preceded by a ceremony with a speech from Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and a performance by the 144th Illinois Army National Guard Band.

The open house itself will run from noon to 1:30 p.m., including displays to demonstrate how burials and cremations are conducted. Equipment used at the cemetery also will be on display.

McCall said the cemetery gets calls from veterans and their families with questions about burials and other matters.

“This is the day to ask the questions you always wanted to ask,” she said. “We should have an answer for you that day.”

A dozen veterans organizations will provide information about their services at the open house.

The is the first open house held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery since 2017, McCall said.

Activities begin at 10:30 a.m. with the performance by the 144th Illinois Army National Guard Band, which will play until the ceremony begins at 11 a.m.

The cemetery is located at 20953 W. Hoff Road.