Missing woman, teen from Will County have been found

A young woman and teen who went missing earlier this spring in Will County have been found, authorities said.

On Tuesday morning, the Will County Sheriff’s Office announced that Nevaeh Stanford, 16, of Homer Glen, and Melissa Maldonado, 22, of Plainfield, have been “located and found safe.”

“Thank you to all who shared our previous Facebook posts to help get the word out and who kept the girls in their prayers for a safe return,” police said.

Stanford ran away from a youth group home in Homer Glen, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office. She previously had run away and was found in Chicago.

Maldonado was reported missing from the 25000 block of Route 30 in Plainfield.

Stanford’s case had been under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, police said.