July 25, 2023
Annual Youth Day in Joliet returns in August

By Bob Okon
Joliet Unity Movement held its Annual 815 Youth Day on Sunday August 14, 2022, at Cutter Park in Joliet. The event included resources from community-based organization, dance competition, talent showcase, gymnastics, 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, magic show, character balloons and giveaways: T-shirts, book bags and care packages.

Children enjoy the Joliet Unity Movement's 815 Youth Day in 2022. (Photo courtesy of Joliet Unity Movement)

Joliet Unity Movement will hold its annual 815 Youth Day on Aug. 12.

The event at Nowell Park will be from noon to 5 p.m.

“The annual 815 Day has become a treasured end of summer celebration for youth and families in Joliet and surrounding areas,” Joliet Unity Movement said in a news release. “We invite the entire community to join us as we celebrate our youth and showcase their many talents throughout the day.”

The event includes a 3on3 Basketball Tournament on the new Kobe and Giana Bryant Basketball Court at the park. Other activities include a Double Dutch jump rope contest, a tug of war contest, performances, music prizes and activity stations.

The premier sponsor for the event is D’Arcy Buick GMC.

For more information, call 815-324-2499 or email movement@joliet815.com.