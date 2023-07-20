Police say Joliet’s 6th homicide tied to teen’s shooting

The sixth homicide this year in Joliet is connected to a shooting that left a 16-year-old wounded, police said.

About 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Second and Baker avenues for a report of shots fired and found a 23-year-old inside of a SUV who was mortally wounded from gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, according to a statement from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers later learned of a 16-year-old male teen with a gunshot wound to the leg who had been taken to Silver Cross Hospital in a private vehicle, English said.

The two shootings are connected, English said on Thursday.

The shooting that killed the 23-year-old “appears to be targeted in nature,” English said. The SUV that the 23-year-old was inside of appeared to have struck a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Baker Avenue, he said.

“Our detectives continue to vigorously investigate this case,” English said.

Anyone with information on the shootings should call the Joliet Police Department’s investigation unit at 815-724-3020. If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

The 23-year-old’s death marked the sixth homicide in Joliet this year, according to English. Last year, there were nine homicides in the city, he said.

Earlier in June, the city had went three homicides in a week with the shootings of Antoine Shropshire, 16, and Latrel Smith-Vaden, 20, and the beating of Taylor Guerra, 23. Police investigations have led to the arrest of one suspect in the Smith-Vaden shooting and the arrest of the suspect charged with killing Guerra.