July 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Rock Run Greenway Trail to be closed in Joliet

Trail runs from Crest Hill into Joliet

By Bob Okon
New trailhead signs are coming to all 134 miles of paved and natural surface paths located within the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced the closing of a section of the Rock Run Greenway Trail in Joliet. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

A section of the Rock Run Greenway Trail in Joliet will be closed Monday for drainage repair, the Forest Preserve District of Will County announced.

The 500-foot stretch of trail, which is south of Theodore Street and prone to flooding, is expected to remain closed through the end of August.

Access to the trail from the sidewalk on Theodore Street will be improved from both directions, the district said in a news release.

The Rock Run Greenway Trail is an 11-mile trail that runs south from Crest Hill into Joliet.