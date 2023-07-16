Rock Run Greenway Trail to be closed in Joliet

A section of the Rock Run Greenway Trail in Joliet will be closed Monday for drainage repair, the Forest Preserve District of Will County announced.

The 500-foot stretch of trail, which is south of Theodore Street and prone to flooding, is expected to remain closed through the end of August.

Access to the trail from the sidewalk on Theodore Street will be improved from both directions, the district said in a news release.

The Rock Run Greenway Trail is an 11-mile trail that runs south from Crest Hill into Joliet.