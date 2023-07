The Community Services Foundation has announced its first-ever Christmas in July 5k run/walk will be at 6 p.m. July 25 at Grassland Forest Preserve, 18230 Orland Parkway in Orland Park.

Take a professionally timed run through a USA Track & Field-certified course, and grab a bite afterward. All proceeds raised directly support local adults with developmental disabilities at CTF Illinois.

Learn more about this event at csfil.org.