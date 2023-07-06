Pickup truck crash in I-55 construction area snarls traffic in Bolingbrook

A pickup truck crashed into an attenuator trailer parked in a construction area on Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook, leading to traffic delays for commuters on Thursday morning.

About 5:10 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a crash on the southbound lanes of I-55, north of Weber Road, in Bolingbrook that involved a pickup truck, according to Illinois State Police Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez.

The pickup truck struck the rear of an attenuator trailer that was parked in the left lane of a blocked off construction area, Albert-Lopez said.

An attenuator trailer is a construction trailer with either a large plastic or foam box on the rear that is meant to absorb impact and protect the vehicles and workers in front of it, according to Albert-Lopez. The attenuator trailer was not attached to a vehicle.

The pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

All lanes were shut down while first responders accessed the scene and relocated the vehicles, Albert-Lopez said.

All lanes were reopened about 6:46 a.m. on Thursday.