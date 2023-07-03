Will County not impacted by flooding, officials say

Will County was spared of the torrential rain that led to flooding in Chicago on Sunday.

If there was any flooding in Will County, it was very minor, according to Lee Carlaw, National Weather Service meteorologist.

“Essentially all of the flooding was tied to the extremely heavy rain in Chicago,” Carlaw said.

The Will County Emergency Management Agency did not receive any reports or requests for assistance for flooding over the weekend, said Chelsea Bowen, a preparedness and recovery manager of the agency.

Bowen said certain areas of Will County received between 2 to 3.5 inches of rainfall.

Plainfield had about 3.5 inches of rainfall and Homer Glen about 2.5 inches, according to precipitation reports published by the National Weather Service on Monday.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said the department received no reports of flooding or vehicles stuck in the water in Joliet.

Plainfield police Cmdr. Anthony Novak said the village had no significant damage as a result of the weather over the weekend.