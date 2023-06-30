Plainfield police make 3rd arrest in murder investigation

Plainfield police officers have made a third arrest in the investigation of the slaying of a 19-year-old man who was shot to death last year.

At 9:07 p.m. on Thursday, Imari Bloodson, 18, of Romeoville, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of first-degree murder of Anthony Saucedo, 19, according to Plainfield police Cmdr. Kevin McQuaid.

Saucedo was shot and killed on June 15, 2022, in the parking lot of the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield.

At 9:07 p.m. on Thursday, Imari Bloodson, 18, of Romeoville, was booked into the Will County jail on charges of first-degree murder of Anthony Saucedo, 19, according to Plainfield police Cmdr. Kevin McQuaid. — Plainfield police Cmdr. Kevin McQuaid

Thus far, officers have arrested Amarion Woods, 19, of Joliet, and Damarion Woods, 18, of Plainfield, on first-degree murder charges in the case as well.

Bloodson’s bond has been set at $2.5 million, according to jail records.

Last year, Will County prosecutors filed a forfeiture complaint for a Toyota Camry that they alleged was used in the fatal shooting of Saucedo.

Amarion Woods (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Bloodson was named in the forfeiture complaint.

Investigators with the Plainfield Police Department believed Bloodson had driven the Toyota Camry.

According to the forfeiture complaint, at 9:55 p.m. June 15, 2022, an officer was sent to the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center for a report of two vehicles “shooting at each other” in the parking lot.

A 911 caller said a red vehicle took off from the parking lot and the other vehicle still was in the lot with a door wide open, according to the forfeiture complaint.

The caller reported hearing six to 10 gunshots go off and observing a “bunch of kids” running toward the red vehicle, according to the forfeiture complaint.

Damarian Woods (Will County Sheriff's Office)

Three officers arrived at the location, and one of them found Saucedo unconscious with no pulse sitting in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with blood coming from his mouth, a massive amount of blood on him and a gunshot wound to the neck, according to the forfeiture complaint.

The engine still was running, and the front seat passenger door was open.

The officer saw several spent shell casings on the ground near the front of the Jeep, spent casings in the front and rear of the vehicle, and a firearm magazine on Saucedo’s lap, according to the forfeiture complaint.