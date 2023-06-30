Joliet man charged with first-degree murder of young woman in brutal attack case

A grand jury has indicted a Joliet man on several first-degree murder charges that alleged he killed a 23-year-old woman in a brutal attack on June 3.

On Thursday, Demetrius Glover, 31, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and a single count of aggravated domestic battery that accuse him of fatally beating Taylor Guerra, 23.

Guerra was found unconscious at her residence in the 1200 block of Kelly Avenue, according to the Joliet Police Department.

“It is believed that Glover is the boyfriend of the female victim and had battered the victim during a domestic-related incident,” Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

Guerra was taken to the hospital with serious head trauma.

She was pronounced dead about 2:30 a.m. June 6, about three days after the attack, according to the Will County Coroner’s Office.

Glover was arrested after police tried to stop his car on Scott Street and he drove off, according to the police account.

During a chase, Glover hit one parked car, got out of his own car and ran toward the Des Plaines River, and was eventually pulled out of the river.

Glover remains lodged in the Will County jail on a $2.5 million bond.