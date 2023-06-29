Plainfield Park District hires new director of recreation and facilities

Plainfield Park District recently announced the hiring of Andrea Juricic as its new director of recreation and facilities.

Juricic comes to Plainfield after working as the superintendent of recreation at the DeKalb Park District for two years. She was responsible for the administration and leadership of all operations within the recreation department, overseeing programming efforts in recreation, aquatics and special events for all ages and interest groups.

Before her work in DeKalb, Juricic was facilities supervisor for the Elmhurst Park District from 2018 to 2021 and variety and athletics supervisor for the Glenview Park District from 2012 to 2018.

She graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in recreation, sport and tourism.