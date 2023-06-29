Lockport student wins medal at SkillsUSA Championships

Lockport Township High School student Emily Do earned national recognition and a silver medal in architecture at the 2023 SkillsUSA Championships in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 22.

A total of 1,250 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students on June 23 at the SkillsUSA Awards Session. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships. Skill Point Certificates also were awarded to the national medalists for meeting a threshold score in their event as an indicator of proficiency and workplace readiness.

Students were invited to the event based on their outstanding state-level performance in career competitions held earlier this spring. At the SkillsUSA Championships, each student demonstrated their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in one of 110 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.