Woman killed in semitrailer hit-and-run in Bolingbrook

A semitrailer driver struck two people on Interstate 55 in Bolingbrook, and one of them died from her injuries.

The incident occurred Friday morning at milepost 267 on I-55 in Bolingbrook, when a passenger vehicle pulled over to the right shoulder of the road, Illinois State Police said.

The driver of the vehicle and a passenger stepped out of the vehicle and were standing too close to a lane of traffic, police said. The driver and passenger were struck by a semitrailer driver who fled the scene.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at 7 a.m. Friday. The Will County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perla Andrade-Garcia, 28, of Chicago.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.