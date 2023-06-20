Vehicles heavily damaged in Joliet crash at west side intersection

At least two vehicles were heavily damaged in a crash that occurred at a busy intersection in Joliet’s west side.

The crash occurred early Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Essington and Jefferson streets, near Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson St.

Emergency crews respond to a crash at the intersection of Essington and Jefferson streets on Tuesday in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

The front end of one vehicle was smashed while another vehicle propped up on one side.

Crews with the Joliet Fire Department were on scene, as well as officers with the Joliet Police Department.

Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said it appears the crash involved minor injuries but he did not have further information yet as officers were still on scene.

A message to Joliet Fire Chief Jeff Carey was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back again for further updates.