Kitchen fire leads to evacuation of Joliet juvenile inmates, employees

A grease fire in a deep fryer led to the evacuation of inmates and employees at a juvenile jail facility in Joliet.

At 2:15 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to a report of a kitchen fire at the River Valley Justice Center, 2848 McDonough Ave., Joliet, and found a grease fire in the deep fryer in a kitchen, according to a statement from the Joliet Fire Department.

All employees and inmates were evacuated from the building and there were no injuries to report, fire officials said.

Crews remained on scene for about one hour to ventilate the facility. The kitchen remains closed until the Will County Health Department determines it can reopen.