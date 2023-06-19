Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe offers greener options for going offroad

It should come as no surprise that the consumers who are most resistant to hybrid and electric vehicles (EV) are older in age and currently driving a gas-powered mid-sized or large SUV. That also pretty well defines a majority of Jeep Grand Cherokee owners.

Change is tough, but change is coming. Jeep, like every other auto manufacturer on the planet, is trying to shift into greener pastures with hybrid and electric-vehicle technology – even though a lot of its current customers are not really asking for it. This aggressive shift for the Grand Cherokee is best represented in the 2023 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe.

I recently tested the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) that combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with an electrified drivetrain. The Trailhawk is Jeep’s brand name for its best off-road-ready vehicles, so pairing it with hybrid technology is a small step in getting a bit greener.

Off-Road Ready 4xe

First things first, this Trailhawk 4xe drives, brakes, and feels very similar to the standard Grand Cherokees I have tested this year. That’s a huge positive for a PHEV that seems to fly in the face of the brands’ typical ownership preferences.

Jeep has always been about getting off-road (if you chose to) and the Grand Cherokee has always elevated the SUV to luxury standards since its very first days. The great news is the 2023 Trailhawk 4xe doesn’t lose any of its trail-rated chops by going a bit green with the PHEV setup.

The turbocharged 2.0-liter powerplant delivers 375 horsepower and an impressive 470 lb-ft of torque. If you are planning to get off the pavement, the torque rating will be of more interest to you than the horsepower. It’s the torque that really allows crawling and climbing and managing uneven surfaces and terrain. Nobody is gunning it on a wooded trail.

Jeep uses a familiar 8-speed automatic transmission with a rear-drive bias. Towing is decent with up to 6,000 pounds, but the real news is Jeep’s world-class four-wheel drive system remains the same.

There are three drivetrain modes that only a 4xe gets: Hybrid, e-Save, and Electric. They can be chosen via a button bank mounted on the driver’s left side. Hybrid mode is the standard operating feel, where the system automatically engages the electric motor and 17.3-kWh battery, chooses to use the gas engine, or when to mix the two together. Electric mode is full EV (as long as you a charge). E-Save ensures the battery charge remains constant and will only allow the use of the EV motor if it won’t eat into your charge.

For those who want the Trailhawk for trekking and pounding the pavement, there is good news coming from the gas engine combo and the introduction of the 17.3-kWh, 400V lithium-ion battery. While it cannot handle fast charging, just Level 2, it can charge from zero to full in about two hours. I was able to travel on regular roads for about 25 miles on only electricity. Great for getting around town.

If you pull all the numbers together, you can get a 56 mpg-equivalent rating, which of course drops once that EV range is depleted. If you keep an eye on the charging levels, and drive conservatively, you will get impressive mileage.

Looks Like a Jeep

My Trailhawk 4xe tester looked exactly like a typical Grand Cherokee except for one thing – that bold, blue color that Jeep added to the charge port on the left front fender, winch mounts, tow hooks, and hood graphics. There’s a blue Trailhawk badge on the tailgate, which until now was always red.

At the front, my Trailhawk featured a familiar seven-slat grille and smoked head- and tail-lamps to elevate the luxury appeal while keeping it feeling like it belongs on the trail.

I loved the Machined Face, painted aluminum treatment on my tester’s rims, and the true all-terrain treads that keep you planted on pavement and trail. I’m not sure why the standard wheel is only 18 inches in size. With the higher ride height creating a larger gap between the wheel and fender, it looks small on this SUV.

Cabin

Inside, we also find blue contrast color stitching on the seats and dash. By this time I was pretty comfortable with it and it does look very refined in contrast to the exquisite leather upholstery on this trim. One option you must consider at $1,895 is the dual-pane panoramic sunroof, which seems to eliminate the entire roof above and add an unmatched level of open-air feel to the cabin.

This is not the most spacious cabin for the segment, but the two rows offer plenty of head and legroom. The Traihawk 4xe does not offer a third row. Seating is cooled and heated up front, there’s a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, 8.4-inch UConnect display with wireless CarPlay and Android Auto.

I maintain Jeep’s Uconnect system is one of my favorites to interact with while driving. The touchscreen offers great graphics, is very responsive, and offers big buttons that are easy to use. The 10.4-inch digital gauge cluster is very clear and it can be adjusted to show a traditional speed/tack set-up or other options such as a navigation map or infotainment details.

In addition to the audio and climate systems, I love the fact the 4WD system controls are also physical-tactile. The rock, sand and mud, snow, auto, and sport modes, as well as ride height controls, are activated via toggle switches. The 4WD low, sway bar disconnect and crawl control are all conveniently accessed via a single button press.

The Quadra-Lift air suspension system is quite effective in on- and off-road use. It can lower the vehicle to reduce drag when at highway speeds and even make getting in and out of the vehicle easier/safer.

On the highway, the gas engine is at its most efficient, and in city traffic, it’s the electric motor that shines best. In cases where you choose the gas-only operating mode, you will notice very strained acceleration and an inconsistent level of climb to elevated speeds.

This is a solid move for Jeep owners who want to pace themselves into the future of green transportation and don’t want to give up the off-road fun or the luxurious interior Grand Cherokee has always offered. My tester had a base price of $65,260, but with added options, it climbed to $72,630.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.