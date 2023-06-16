Pillai, others lead change at Will County veterans commission

Raj Pillai was sworn in as president of the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County this week, marking another benchmark moment in the changeover of the agency since a controversial marketing contact put it under fire last year.

Pillai, a Navy veteran who runs a Plainfield accounting business, was the leader in the call for change at the VAC.

The commission still is trying to get back at least $275,000 from the $495,000 marketing contract that was funded with federal money for COVID-19 pandemic relief. But Pillai said the VAC is moving ahead in other ways.

Participation by veterans at commission meetings is higher than it was in the past, which Pillai attributes to a recognition of change.

“Number one, I do think people see the legitimacy that comes from self-correction,” he said during an interview on Friday. “It’s rare to find a governmental body that self-corrects. We self-corrected, and I think people appreciate that.”

The VAC has new bylaws to reflect new state law regulating the county commissions and created largely because of the issues that developed in Will County, including the absence of any contract procurement rules.

Leadership has been almost completely overhauled.

Robert Angone of Manhattan was sworn in as the new vice president at the meeting on Tuesday, and Larry Shaver of Bolingbrook became the new sergeant at arms.

Larry Shaver, of American Legion Post 1288 in Bolingbrook, is sworn in as sergean of arms of the Veterans Assistance Commission at its meeting on Tuesday. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The executive board that existed previously, and whose authority was under constant question by Pillai and other veterans has been eliminated.

“It wasn’t being run like it was being run by the veterans. It was kind of dictated,” Angone said of the structure under which an executive board made most decisions. “The old executive board did what they wanted, and they let you talk when they wanted. That’s what finally got me mad.”

There are 51 representatives from 18 veterans service organizations throughout Will County on the Veterans Assistance Commission, making it a potentially unwieldy body that may have led to the creation of the executive board. For now, however, the restructured commission seems to be working.

The commission oversees a staff that provides a range of services to veterans, helping them find access to health care, housing and other needs.

On a more basic level, even the VAC offices at 2400 Glenwood Avenue have been upgraded a bit.

Walls have been repainted, carpeting has been cleaned, and there is some new furniture in the front area where veterans arrive.

“This just happened in the past few months,” Pillai said. “Mostly it’s to provide legitimacy to the fact that we’re a government organization. We should present ourselves as any other government office.”

Charli, a Cane Corso, joins a meeting Tuesday at Veterans of Foreign Wars Malcolm J. Mayo Post 5422 as the new office service dog at the Veterans Assistance Commission. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The VAC office does have one new feature that sets it apart from the usual government office: Charli the service dog.

Charli may be the most appealing change for veterans who visit the office.

“They love her,” said VAC Superintendent Jen Solum. “When they come in for an appointment, she guides them.”

Solum in February because permanent superintendent, the top administrator for the VAC. She replaced Kristina McNichol who left in May 2022 to take a job with the city of Joliet as questions were boiling about the $495,000 marketing contract given a friend of the former superintendent.

That matter is still unsettled.

But Solum, too, said the VAC is moving forward.

“Our rate of service has increased,” she said. “We have more participation in our commission. Things are headed in the right direction.”

