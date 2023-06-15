Police: Elderly man in Joliet dies after he’s struck by large tree branch

An 80-year-old man in Joliet has died after he was struck by a large tree branch that another person was cutting off a tree, police said.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Hobbs Drive to assist the Joliet Fire Department in providing medical assistance to Joseph Delgado, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

“It is believed that Mr. Delgado was struck by a large tree branch that another individual was cutting from a tree,” English said. The incident appears “accidental in nature and no foul play is suspected.”

Delgado was pronounced dead about 9 p.m. Wednesday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.