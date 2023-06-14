Semitrailer driver issued traffic citations after hot asphalt spill on I-55

A semitrailer driver from Cicero was cited for three traffic violations after his vehicle overturned and spilled hot asphalt on Interstate 55 in Will County, police said.

The wet and uneven pavement on Tuesday morning caused Luis Cabbera, 51, of Cicero, to lose control of the semitrailer, according to the Illinois State Police.

The semitrailer hit the median barrier, causing it to overturn, police said.

Troopers had responded to the crash about 7:50 a.m. Tuesday on I-55 at Caton Farm Road. They discovered the semitrailer was “carrying hot asphalt which is now all over the southbound lanes,” police said.

Cabbera was issued citations for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driver required to wear a seat belt, police said.

Cabbera had been hospitalized for injuries not considered life threatening.

All lanes were reopened at about 10:53 a.m. the same day, police said.