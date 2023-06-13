Hot asphalt spills on I-55 in Will County after semitrailer crash

Hot asphalt has spilled all over the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in Will County following a rollover crash involving a semitrailer, police said.

About 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash. They discovered the semitrailer was carrying hot asphalt that is now all over the southbound lanes of I-55, according to Illinois State Police.

“Currently, traffic is getting by on the right shoulder,” police said.

Police had no further information on the crash as of 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.