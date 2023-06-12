Forest Preserve District announces schedule for week leading up to July 4

With the Fourth of July and beautiful summer days fast approaching, the Forest Preserve District of Will County has announced its scheduled events for the week leading up to the holiday. Online registration is available on the event calendar at reconnectwithnature.org.

BYOB Bingo: Bring your own beer, wine or food for a little extra fun as you compete for prizes and socialize while playing bingo outdoors from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 at Hickory Creek Preserve in Mokena. This is a free event open to residents aged 21 years or older.

Fish Tales Photo Contest: Register your biggest catch with a photo submission for a chance to win a $50 Forest Preserve gift card. Winners will be drawn from submissions in each of three categories — catfish, bass and panfish — during this contest, which runs from July 1 through August 31 at Monee Reservoir.

Lake Renwick Migratory Bird Viewing: See herons, egrets, cormorants and eagles during a weekly viewing program from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from July 1 through August 12 at the Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve in Plainfield. Previous experience is not required for this free event. Participants must be 7 years of age or older.

Birding for Beginners - Habitat: Learn how to use location as a tool to identify birds from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon. Hike to diverse habitats and put your knowledge to the test during this free event, open to ages 12 and older. Register by June 30.

Joliet Iron Works Tour: Explore the old stone foundations of a once-thriving industrial plant from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at the Joliet Iron Works historical site. An interpretive naturalist will share stories of the men and machines who once worked at the site. This event is free and open to those aged 16 years and older. Register by June 29.

Monarch's First Flight: See caterpillars during their various life stages starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete. Monarchs emerging from their chrysalids will be tagged and released. A naturalist will be on hand from 10 to 10:30 a.m. to answer questions and give tips on how to cultivate a butterfly-friendly yard. Call 708-946-2216 before visiting to ensure there are monarchs ready to be released.

Summer Spinner Challenge: Join an early-morning guided bird hike from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, July 2 at Kankakee Sands Preserve in Custer. Beginning birders are welcome. Bring your own binoculars and bird guide to this free event, open to ages 16 and older. Register by July 1.

For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit reconnectwithnature.org.