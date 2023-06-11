Nature Foundation’s online plant sale accepting orders through July 9

The Nature Foundation of Will County is accepting online plant orders at willcountynature.org through noon on Sunday, July 9 to be picked up on the weekend of July 29-30 at the Isle a la Cache Museum in Romeoville.

The summer blooms sale features a variety of late-blooming native plants that are much-needed sources of nutrition for pollinators, especially bees and butterflies.

The Nature Foundation supports the education, recreation and restoration efforts of the Forest Preserve District of Will County. For more information on the Forest Preserve, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.