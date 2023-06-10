Troy students join Boy Scouts troop to combat food insecurity

Troy School District 30-C joined forces this year with Boy Scouts Troop 2562 to create a fruit stand based on a collection of William B. Orenic Intermediate School food insecurity projects, which inspired a local Boy Scout project.

The project involved fifth-grade students collecting and donating fruit left after breakfast or lunch, cleaning the fruit and redistributing it to the students during fifth-grade snack time.

Teacher Jennifer McGowan said one of her students, Addison Allen, did a wonderful project last year on food waste, and students Nathan Holmes and Corey Allen completed solid research on food insecurities that students face.

“The donated food cannot stay on the shelf during the seventh-period snack time,” she said, “and many other students in other class periods and classrooms around the school request food each day. I love how much they enjoy the apples and oranges.”

The Jewel-Osco in Shorewood also donated 500 apples and oranges for the reveal of the fruit stand and donated a $100 gift card to get the program started next year.