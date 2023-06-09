Plainfield announces Settlers’ Park movie and concert schedule

The Village of Plainfield has released the schedule for upcoming movies and concerts to be shown at Settlers’ Park at the Richard A. Rock Amphitheater.

Featured movies will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. and will be shown on a 20-foot inflatable screen.

June 9 – “ Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” (PG, Run Time: 100 minutes)

(PG, Run Time: 100 minutes) June 23 – “ Minions: The Rise of Gru” (PG, Run Time: 90 minutes)

(PG, Run Time: 90 minutes) July 14 – “The Bad Guys” (PG, Run Time: 100 minutes)

The Settlers’ Park Concert Series will begin at 7 p.m. and feature the following bands:

June 15 – Voyage

July 20 – Soda

August 3 – The Wayouts

Settlers’ Park is located in downtown Plainfield near the intersection of Lockport Street and Van Dyke Road. Parking is available in the village hall parking lot, on Village Center Drive and on Van Dyke Road. Terraced seating is available and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets and bug spray. Concessions will be available for sale with the proceeds going to benefit the movies and concerts in the park program.